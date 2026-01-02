Ghar Kab Aaoge audio out: Sonu Nigam's soulful song from Border 2 blends nostalgia with a modern twist The audio track of Ghar Kab Aaoge, sung by Sonu Nigam, has been released by the makers of Border 2. A recreated version of the iconic Sandese Aate Hai, the song blends soulful nostalgia with a contemporary sound.

The makers of Border 2 have finally released the audio track of the much-awaited song from the film, Ghar Kab Aaoge. This version has been recreated with a modern touch, keeping the audience in mind.

Sonu Nigam leads Ghar Kab Aaoge, with an ensemble of popular musicians. The video will be unveiled at 6 pm today, January 2.

Ghar Kab Aaoge audio out now

While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Border 2, they have also been looking forward to the recreated version of Sandese Aate Hai, titled Ghar Kab Aaoge. As promised, the makers have now released the audio track. The troupe of musicians credited for Ghar Kab Aaoge are Anu Malik, Mithoon, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh, Javed Akhtar, and Manoj Muntashir.

Releasing the audio, T-Series wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The Nation’s Anthem is here. A song born from the soul of India. India’s biggest musical collaboration arrives!" Take a look:

Sandese Aate Hai composer Anu Malik says he's not a part of Ghar Kab Aaoge

Music composer Anu Malik had created Sandese Aate Hai in 1997 film, Border. In an interview with PTI, Malik spoke about Ghar Kab Aaoge and said that, though he isn't a part of the recreated version, his name will be mentioned since he was the original creator of the song. “I believe the song is recreated. I’m not a part of it. I’m sure they will give my name to it as I’ve created the song. They should because people know about our contribution, they can't get away. They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere," he said.

The composer further spoke about Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh's blend in Ghar Kab Aaoge track. He said, “I think it is going to be brilliant because Sonu is a fabulous singer. He is one of the best singers that we’ve today, and Arijit is a magical singer. So, it will be a magical combination of Arijit and Sonu together, but the tune is going to be Anu Malik. You can't get away from Anu Malik and Javed sahab, the song he has written is so great." The song also has the voices of Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Sandese Aate Hai was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. Talking about the original track, Malik also said, "When I was offered a chance to do this, I gave it all that I had for my love for my country. I believe that there is no country better than India, and I’m not saying it because I am an Indian; I’m not saying other countries are bad.”

Border 2 will release on January 23, 2026, eyeing the Republic Day window for release.

