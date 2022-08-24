Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEJASHWIYADAV Bihar floor test today: Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government to prove majority

Bihar floor test: The newly formed Nitish Kumar-led Mahagatbandhan government of Bihar will prove majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly as it will face a floor test today. The government already has the support of 165 MLAs, way over the minimum requirement. However, the Mahagatbandhan has demanded the resignation of Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha as he lost the no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

They might be up for a challenge today, as Sinha has announced that he won't resign despite losing the no-trust vote. The no-confidence motion brought by the 'Mahagathbandhan' was termed as against the rules and Sinha claimed that the motion was based on “false” charges against him, reported news agency PTI.

As per the list of business in the Assembly on Wednesday, the chief minister’s proposal to seek the trust vote would be taken up in the House after the Speaker’s opening address and tabling of the reports of different house committees.

The eight political parties supporting the new government are RJD (79), JD-U (45), Congress (19), CPI-ML (12), HAMS (04), CPI (02), CPM (02) and AIMIM (01). Other than these, Independent MLA and minister Sumit Kumar Singh has also extended support to Nitish Kumar. The single-member AIMIM decided to extend its support to the grand alliance government on Tuesday (August 23).

With 165 MLAs supporting the grand alliance government, way more than the required halfway mark of 121, the floor test has been reduced to a mere formality.

Latest India News