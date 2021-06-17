Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Flood alert sounded in Bihar as rivers swell, thousands evacuated

Flood alert in Bihar: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an orange bulletin for Bihar, predicting a flood situation in parts of the state. Heavy rain nearby area of the Gandak rivr along with the Nepal-India border in the last 24 hours have caused a flood-like situation in Bihar.

"#Orange Flood Bulletin issued by CWC, #NewDelhi for Rivers #Gandak & #Burhigandak in #Bihar is appended. @ndmaindia @ndrfpatna @NDRFHQ @PIBPatna @CWCOfficial_GoI @BsdmaBihar," tweeted CWC.

As of 8 am on Wednesday, rivers Gandak and Burhi Gandak in Bihar were flowing above their danger levels. Looking at the situation all the 36 gates of the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage were opened by the administration.

According to the CWC advisory, River Gandak at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj district of Bihar was flowing at a level of 62.4 m with a rising trend which is 0.18 m above its danger level of 62.22 m and 1.96 m below its previous HFL of 64.36 m (2020-07-24).

It further said that River Burhi Gandak at Chanpatia in Pashchim Champaran district of Bihar continues to flow in the severe situation and was flowing at a level of 74.48 m with a Rising trend which is 0.80 m above its danger level of 73.68 m and 2.20 m below its previous HFL of 76.68 m (1986-09-15).

SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed with immediate effect at all the sites damaged by the flooding.

Meanwhile on Tuesday night, two men were rescued from West Champaran district amid incessant rains and heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar. Discharge of water resulted in the rise of water levels in majority of rivers passing through northern Bihar.

Disaster management department had said the water level rose to 68mtr in Lalbakeya river at Guwabari, followed by Gandak (65.34m) near Chatiya and Sikarahana (58.77m) near Lakbegiya in East Champaran district.

