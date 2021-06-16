Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Monsoon to be delayed in Delhi, other parts of north India? Here's what IMD said

The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday hinted that parts of north India could witness a delay in the onset of monsoon. According to the weather department, atmospheric conditions are "still not favourable" for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

'CONDITIONS NOT FAVOURABLE'

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and there is also a western disturbance. These conditions are not favourable for the advance of monsoon, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

"Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," news agency PTI quoted IMD as saying.

GLIMMER OF HOPE FOR UTTAR PRADESH

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Uttar Pradesh as the weather department predicted that a "slow progress" of monsoon could be possible in some parts of the state during the next days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh. Monsoon has reached Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh.



The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar, it added.

After making a late onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal onset date, the Southwest Monsoon made a rapid progress covering large parts of area than its normal arrival date there.

MORE WAIT FOR DELHI

According to the India Meteorological Department, westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India and it will take seven to 10 more days for the wind system to reach Delhi.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15 -- 12 days early. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

