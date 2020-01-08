Bharat Bandh Live: Road-rail traffic, banking services likely to be hit across country

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Bharat Bandh 2020 Live Updates

Schools, colleges, essential food supplies and usual business is likely to be severely hit today amid all-India strike - Bharat Bandh - called by several trade unions including farmers and bank unions. The all-India Bharat Bandh call is supported by Congress, Left parties and several independent unions. More than ten central trade unions are supporting today's general strike or 'Bharat Bandh' to protest against what they have called "the anti-labour policies" of the government. The Communist Party of India has termed it as 'Gramin Bharat Bandh'.

Ten central trade unions have said around 25 crore people will participate in the nationwide strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on the nationwide strike on January 8.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you the latest updates from Bharat Bandh

07:27 am: The Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government to take necessary steps for ensuring law and order in the state in view of the nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions today. The high court's order came while it was hearing a PIL moved by a practising lawyer seeking a direction to the state government to make sure that there is no disruption of normal life during the strike.​

07:24 am: As ten trade unions and some associations geared up for a nationwide stir against the Centre's alleged anti-labour policies, tight security has been placed to prevent a forced shutdown in Karnataka. Schools and colleges in the state will remain open on Wednesday.​

07:21 am: The workmen staff of the country's apex bank will join the country-wide trade union strike today, sources in RBI's employees' unions have said. Their joining in the strike is expected to add to the disruption in banking services.

07:19 am: Auto component major Bosch has said its workers' bodies at plants in Karnataka and Rajasthan have given a notice to participate in the general strike called by central trade unions. A notice of strike has been received from the respective trade unions at the company's plants situated at Bidadi and Naganathapura (Karnataka) and Jaipur (Rajasthan) stating that they are participating in the all India general strike today.

07:12 am: Amid apprehension of violence during the nationwide trade union strike today, the West Bengal government has promised an insurance cover of up to Rs 6 lakh for vehicles damaged due to violence. Suvendu Adhikari, the state's transport minister, said FIRs will be registered within 24 hours of such incidents taking place. He said associations and unions of private buses, taxi and app-based cab operators have committed to ensuring normal services across the state during the stir following meetings with transport department officials.

07:06 am: Joint Council of Action of income tax employees' federation (ITEF) of Ghaziabad and Income Tax Gazetted Officers Association have called for a national-wide strike today. At least 160 income tax department employees affiliated with ITEF and 20 gazetted officers related to ITGOA will abstain from their work, ITEF general secretary KC Shukla said.​​

