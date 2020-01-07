Suspense over ICAR, JEE, UPTET exam following Bharat Bandh call tomorrow

Image Source : PTI Bharat Bandh 2020 on January 8 likely to affect JEE Main 2020, UPTET 2019 and ICAR NET 2020 Entrance Exam scheduled for Wednesday

Bharat Bandh 2020: A number of entrance examinations scheduled for January 8 are likely to be affected as 10 Central Trade Unions have called for Bharat Bandh on Wednesday. The nation-wide strike is likely to affect on-going entrance exams including JEE Main 2020, UPTET 2019 and ICAR NET 2020 Entrance Exam that are scheduled to be held on January 8.

According to several media reports, several schools across different parts of the country are also expected to announce holidays on January 8, in the wake of the strike. Students should note that there is yet no official confirmation about the postponement of exams or the closure of educational institutes.

Bharat Bandh 2020: ICAR NET 2020 Exam notification

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research has not notified of any change of date in the ICAR NET 2020 Exam. The ICAR NET 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 10, 2020. The council, however, has said the exam will be conducted on January 11 in case the same is affected due to Bharat Bandh 2020. Only the date of the exam will be changed in this case, while all other aspects - the exam venue, exam slot and time will remain unchanged, the council has said.

Bharat Bandh 2020: JEE Main 2020 exam notification

Any changes in the JEE Main 2020 exam schedule has yet not been notified by the NTA. The JEE Main 2020 engineering entrance exams are currently underway for the January session. However, the JEE Main 2020 exams are very likely to affect the JEE Main exam schedule in the wake of the nation-wide strike. Students should note that the NTA would issue an official notification in case of postponement or cancellation of JEE Main 2020 exams.

Bharat Bandh 2020: UPTET 2019 exam notification

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on January 8 (Wednesday). Earlier, the UPTET 2019 exam was scheduled to be conducted in December 2019. The same was, however, postponed due to the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Students should note that the authorities have yet not issued a notification for postponement or cancellation of the UPTET 2019 exam, in the wake of Bharat Bandh 2020.

Bharat Bandh 2020: Schools likely to be closed

As the Central Trade Unions will be on strike on January 8, schools across various states are very likely to declare holidays on Wednesday. DMs of all states have been asked to closely monitor the situation and if there are any announcements on school holidays. Bharat Bandh 2020 is expected to impact the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal as well as Kerala.