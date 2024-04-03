'Child died of shock and asphyxia': Goa Police file chargesheet against Bengaluru CEO for son's murder

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) Goa Police has filed the chargesheet against Suchana Seth accused of killing her 4-year-old son

Panaji: The Goa Police have filed a chargesheet against Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up, for allegedly killing her four-year-old son at an apartment in the state, a senior official said. Seth was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karnataka on January 7 while she was travelling in a taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the Candolim area, following which Seth left Goa on January 6 night.

'Child died due to shock'

Earlier this week, the Calangute police filed a 642-page chargesheet against Seth in the Goa Children's Court, the official said on Tuesday. The chargesheet states that the child died due to shock and respiratory asphyxia caused by strangulation.

According to the chargesheet, Seth has been charged under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of office) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act.

The police have included 59 witnesses in the case, and recorded the statement of Seth's husband, who alleged that despite court orders, Seth prevented him from meeting their son. The case is scheduled to be heard on June 14, 2024, in Goa Children's Court, when charges will be framed against the accused. Seth is currently in judicial custody in Goa.

The police have also attached with the chargesheet a scribbled note written on a tissue paper using an eyeliner by the accused. They have also attached the confirmation from handwriting experts who identified it as Seth's handwriting.

Who is Suchana Seth?

Suchana Seth is the CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab which is a team with deep expertise in AI ethics and hands on prototyping, deployment and scaling of machine learning systems. She is among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'. She also holds patents in natural language processing. The 39-year-old Bengaluru start-up founder was separated from her husband and they did not have cordial relations. Their divorce proceeding in court is in its final stage. Seth is from West Bengal and her husband is from Kerala.

