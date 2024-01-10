Why did Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth allegedly kill her son? Here's what Goa Police said

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Goa Police arrested accused Suchana Seth in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of North Goa, Nidhin Valsan revealed that the woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son in a Goa hotel appeared unhappy with a recent court decision allowing her husband to spend time with their child on Sundays. According to the police official, the accused and her husband have been entangled in divorce proceedings since 2022.

Accused sent to police custody

The mother has been remanded to six-day police custody by the Goa court. The father positively identified the boy, mentioning that they were married in 2010, and divorce proceedings commenced in 2022, the SP said. "The court recently issued an order allowing the father to spend time with the child on Sundays. In our interrogations with the investigating officers, the accused woman expressed discontentment with the court's decision," added SP Valsan.

Start-up CEO held with child's body in bag

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly murdering her minor son at a hotel in Goa, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Suchana Seth. Police said that the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-colored stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa. Police further stated upon its inquiry, the woman told officials that she had left her son at a friend's place in Goa.

Who is Suchana Seth?

Suchana Seth is the CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab which is a team with deep expertise in AI ethics and hands on prototyping, deployment and scaling of machine learning systems. She is among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'. She also holds patents in natural language processing. The 39-year-old Bengaluru start-up founder was separated from her husband and they did not have cordial relations. Their divorce proceeding in court is in its final stage. Seth is from West Bengal and her husband is from Kerala.

(With inputs from ANI)

