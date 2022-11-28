Bengaluru techie, going through financial crisis, kills 2-year-old daughter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights A 45-year-old father in Bengaluru killed his 2-year-old daughter

Police said the accused was going through financial loss so he killed his daughter

Both the accused and her daughter were missing since November 15

Bengaluru: A two-year old daughter was killed allegedly by her 45-year-old father as he didn't have enough money to feed her, police informed. According to cops, the toddler's body was found in a lake of Kedatti village of Kolar Taluk on Saturday, following which locals alerted the police. As the investigation advanced, police arrested the accused who turned out to be her father.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Parmar. He hails from Gujarat and settled in Bengaluru with her wife around 2 years ago.

Police further informed that the accused told them that he played with his daughter, and spent some time in the car before killing her as he didn't have enough money to take care of her.

Rahul and his daughter were missing since November 15 following which his wife Bhavya registered a complaint.

Police said Parmar was unemployed for nearly 6 months and had also lost money in Bitcoin.

