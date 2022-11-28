Monday, November 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
fifa-world-cup-2022
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Riots erupt in Belgium after Morocco's 2-1 win on Sunday in FIFA World Cup 2022

Riots erupt in Belgium after Morocco's 2-1 win on Sunday in FIFA World Cup 2022

Riots erupted in Belgium and Netherlands on Sunday (November 27) after Morocco stunned Belgium 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

PTI Written By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2022 10:04 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022
Image Source : AP Riots erupt in Belgium after Morocco's 2-1 win on Sunday in FIFA World Cup 2022

Riots erupted in several cities of Belgium and the Netherlands after their national team was stunned by Morocco with a 2-0 thumping win in FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The defeat for Belgium now leaves them in a vulnerable position on final matchday as they face 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in what will be a ‘must-win’ contest. The discontent of the fans then took center stage and showed their anger in public places and streets.

Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels. Dozens of rioters overturned and torched cars, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks.

Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere. Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.

“Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Close said.

There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp and Liege.

Related Stories
FIFA World Cup: Brazil star Neymar posts picture of swollen ankle ahead of clash against Switzerland

FIFA World Cup: Brazil star Neymar posts picture of swollen ankle ahead of clash against Switzerland

FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica register first win of tournament, set Group E wide open

FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica register first win of tournament, set Group E wide open

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany salvage late point to keep hopes alive, win for Croatia; Canada out

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany salvage late point to keep hopes alive, win for Croatia; Canada out

ALSO READ I 2023 ODI World Cup: Afghanistan secure qualification after washout in second ODI against Sri Lanka

“Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

Police in the neighbouring Netherlands said violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam, with riot officers attempting to break up a group of 500 soccer supporters who pelted police with fireworks and glass.

Media reported unrest in the capital Amsterdam and The Hague. Morocco's victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian and Dutch cities.

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News