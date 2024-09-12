Anwar Ali, East Bengal and Delhi FC approach Delhi HC with petition against AIFF's ban on star footballer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Anwar Ali during the AFC Cup match in Kolkata on August 16, 2024

Anwar Ali, East Bengal and Delhi FC filed a petition at the Delhi High Court against AIFF's suspension of the star footballer on Thursday, September 12. Days before the start of the Indian Super League 2024-25, East Bengal defender was slapped with a four-month ban by the AIFF for breaching a contract with Mohun Bagan.

In one of the biggest transfers in Indian football history, the 23-year-old centre-back sealed a loan move to East Bengal from his parent club Delhi FC last month. He played a key role in Mohun Bagan's success in the ISL last season and also led them to the Durand Cup 2024 final.

After losing their star player to their biggest rivals, Mohun Bagan challenged Anwar's move to East Bengal with a complaint to AIFF's Player Status Committee (PSC) saying a wrongful termination.

The AIFF banned the former FC Goa and Mumbai City star for four months and also handed two-window transfer restrictions on East Bengal and Delhi FC.

The top football governing body in India also ordered the player and both teams to pay INR 12.9 crore in compensation to Mohun Bagan. Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj confirmed a petition against the AIFF's ban on a player saying that Anwar should not miss the matches.

"Yes, we have filed a writ petition with the Delhi High Court and the it has been listed for tomorrow," Ranjit Bajaj told PTI. "It is item number eight. All three parties have filed the petition on various grounds.

"How can we let the player lose out on matches in the coming days. You can get money back but you can't get the matches back once they are played, you can't get the time back."

East Bengal's official Debabrat Sarkar also revealed that the club and Anwar have approached the Appeals Committee and added that they are doing everything they can to ensure Anwar's participation in the ISL.

"We have gone to the Appeals Committee, till the time the Appeals Committee decides we want Anwar to play, he should not be deprived of game time till that time," Debabrata Sarkar said. "The player's career should not be affected at all cost. That is our argument, nothing else. Let's see what happens later."