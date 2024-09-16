Kylian Mbappe's former teammate Neymar terms experience of playing with him as 'hell'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has hogged the headlines in the football arena. Reportedly, Neymar, his former PSG teammate, has warned his Brazil teammates at Real Madrid on playing with the France superstar. Mbappe recently signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid ending his eight-year association with Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

For the unversed, Neymar and Mbappe played together at PSG from 2017 to 2023 and reportedly, there was notable tension all the time between the two high-profile players. The duo together racked up 54 goal combinations but Neymar doesn't seem to have enjoyed playing with the France international. Journalist Cyril Hanouna, while speaking to Europe 1, has revealed that the renowned Brazil football player has sent a warning to the likes of Vinicius Jr and other Brazilian contingent at Madrid terming his experience of playing with Mbappe as 'hell'.

"The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappé. Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappé to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell," Hanouna said.

Interestingly, Mbappe and Neymar were joined by Lionel Messi at PSG in 2021 and it was expected that the trio would do magical things together. But nothing as such happened as they adapted to different styles. Neymar left PSG in 2023 to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal while Messi's association with PSG didn't last for more than two years as he signed Inter Miami in 2023. Mbappe's exit ended his eight-year-long stay with PSG, not on a happy note.

However, the France international was the top player for them over the years having scored 256 goals (an all-time highest for the club) and also won a staggering 17 trophies with the club. Meanwhile, in his most recent appearance for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe also scored a goal in the 75th minute against Real Sociedad in La Liga to help his team win the match 2-0. Overall, he has scored three goals for his new club and will be aiming to continue performing well for the team.