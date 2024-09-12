ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League schedule, fixtures, venues, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MOHUNBAGAN/X Mohun Bagan team with the ISL 2023-24 trophy

Football giants Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will clash in the opening match of the Indian Super League 2024-24 on Friday, September 13. The 11th edition of India's top-tier football league will witness a record 13 teams battling for glory.

Among the major changes, Mohammedan Sporting Club are set for their highly-anticipated debut in ISL. The popular football club from Kolkata will be joining favourites Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to revive the historic rivalry in football.

Mohammedan secured the promotion to ISL by winning the I-League title last season. However, the ISL will not implement a promotion-relegation system for the 2024-25 season despite a strong recommendation from the Football Confederation. Teams will be promoted from the I-League but no team will get relegated from the top tier this season.

With 13 teams battling in 2024-25, the fans are expected to witness a highly competitive season. Mohun Bagan Super Giants remain favourites to defend their title despite their shock defeat to NorthEast United in the Durand Cup 2024 final earlier this month.

East Bengal signed the ace centre-back Anwar Ali from Delhi FC in the biggest transfer signing ahead of the season. But both the player and the team are facing different bans (a 2-edition transfer ban for East Bengal and a 4-month ban for Ali) for breaching transfer rules.

ISL 2024-25 Schedule

In Gameweek 1, fans are set for a Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City showdown in the opener at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 13. In another mouth-watering fixture, Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will be hosting fan favourites East Bengal at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast

Indian football fans can enjoy the live telecast of all Indian Super League matches on Sports 18 channels. Indian users can also watch the live streaming of ISL matches on the JioCinema application and web.