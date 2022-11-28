Follow us on Image Source : GETTY 2023 ODI World Cup: Afghanistan secure qualification after washout in second ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday

Afghanistan have secured their qualification for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India in 2023 after their second ODI against Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain on Sunday (November 27). Courtesy of the washout in Pallekele, Afghanistan gained five points to boost their World Cup Super League standings and thereby confirming a place at the showpiece event in India 2023 (subject to any penalty points deduction for slow overrate or other reasons).

The five extra points that Afghanistan received in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings courtesy of the no result takes the Asian side to a total of 115 points in the current cycle. That has them sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning an automatic spot at next year's 50-over World Cup in India.

While the five points was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of qualifying automatically remaining hanging by a thread. Dasun Shanaka's side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points to their name and only have four matches remaining this period to try and sneak into the top eight.

Must win contest for Sri Lanka on Wednesday

They can pick up a valuable 10 points and tie the current series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday in what now looms as a crucial match for both teams. Sri Lanka will be hoping for another strong showing from their spinners in that deciding match, after their slow bowlers did well to reduce Afghanistan to just 228 in the clash ruined by rain on Sunday.

What happened in the second ODI?

Half-centuries for Rahmanullah Gurbaz (68) and Rahmat Shah (58) had provided Afghanistan with a good start, but Waninudu Hasaranga (1/39) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/37) helped slow the rate as the visitors were bowled out in the penultimate over. Sri Lanka were 10/0 in the third over in reply when the rain came, ending what looked like being an exciting finish in the second ODI.

