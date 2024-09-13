Cristiano Ronaldo creates history on social media, crosses 1 billion followers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo continues to create records on and off the field. Days after scoring the 900th goal of his illustrious career, the man has now crossed a staggering 1 billion followers on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and others. This highlights his global influence thanks to his aura and the fan following.

Ronaldo himself shared the news of crossing the gigantic number of followers on social media on Twitter thanking all his fans and reflecting on his journey right from where it all started on the streets on Madeira. "We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

"Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together," he wrote on X.

As far as his followers on each social media platform are concerned, Ronaldo has over 600 million followers on Instagram, more than 100 million on Twitter, and 170 million on facebook. Recently, he started a YouTube channel as well to give an insight into his personal life to his followers and that lit up the platform too crossing 20 million subscribers within 24 hours which is also a record. Currently, his YouTube channel has more than 60 million subscribers.