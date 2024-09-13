ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian Super League live on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : ISL/X Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC enter ISL 2024-25 season as favourites

ISL 2024-25 Live: The 11th edition of the Indian Super League is set to begin with a mega clash between two giants Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC in Kolkata on Friday, September 13. Indian sports fans are set to witness 13 teams battling for the biggest football tournament in the country.

Mohun Bagan won the Championship last season after topping the points table with 14 wins in 22 games but Mumbai City FC won the Premiership with a 3-1 win over the Mariners in the final clash. Both teams will enter the upcoming edition as favourites after some strong business in the transfer window.

Kolkata's popular football club Mohammedan are set to make their highly-anticipated debut in the league and will take on the Durand Cup 2024 winners NorthEast United in their first match on Monday. In one of the biggest fixtures of gameweek 1, Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC will host the fans' favourites East Bengal in their opening game at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Indian Super League 2024-25 live streaming and telecast

When is the Indian Super League 2024-25 starting?

The Indian Super League 2024-25 will begin on September 13 with Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City facing each other in the opener in Kolkata. (ISL have revealed the schedule for first 84 matches).

At what time do the Indian Super League 2024-25 matches begin?

The Indian Super League 2024-25 matches will begin at 07:30 PM IST.​​

Where can you watch the Indian Super League 2024-25 live on TV?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live telecast of all ISL matches on Sports 18 network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Indian Super League 2024-25 matches online in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live streaming of the ISL 2024-24 matches for free on JioCinema application and website.

Indian Super League 2024-25 Full Schedule