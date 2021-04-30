Bengal lockdown: Shopping malls, restaurants, gyms closed; bazars can operate for 5 hrs a day

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Bazars, marketplaces in West Bengal will be allowed to operate from 7am-10am and 3pm-5pm.

Bengal Covid restrictions: The West Bengal government on Friday announced closure of shopping malls, restaurants, beauty parlours, gyms, spas, and swimming pools amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. cases

According to a government order, bazars, marketplaces will be allowed to operate from 7am-10am and 3pm-5pm. However, home deliveries will be permitted.

West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 11,248, the health department said. The state is awaiting in results of the Assembly elections held in eight phases. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held in Sunday, May 2.

The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

The state now has 1,10,241 active cases, the department said in a bulletin, adding, 12,885 patients recovered since Wednesday.

At least 53,724 samples were tested during this period.

