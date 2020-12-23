BJP worker murdered in broad daylight near Kolkata, Vijayavargiya reiterates President's rule demand

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP worker murdered in broad daylight near Kolkata, Vijayavargiya slams TMC govt

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in broad daylight in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from North 24 Parganas district’s Madhyamgram at nearly 11 am. The deceased was identified as Ashok Sardar, a resident of Narayanpur in the district. Sources said Sardar was shot in his chest and legs several times, while he was supervising work in Madhyamgram’s Rajbari area. Following the incident, Sardar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the crime. Sardar’s son Laltu alleged that his father was gunned down because their family supports the BJP.

READ MORE: Plea in SC seeks free and fair polls in Bengal, protection to opposition leaders

“My father has been murdered in a planned way. He has been killed due to political rivalry. Local TMC supporters are behind the murder,” he said.

The TMC, however, has denied the allegations, while the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

In a tweet, the BJP state unit said, "Ashok Sardar, BJP worker shot dead by TMC goons in Madhyamgram, 15 kms from Kolkata. This murder of a political worker in broad daylight, right in the heart of the city, should scare all right-thinking Bengalis."

Speaking to India TV today, senior BJP leader Kailash VIjayavargiya reiterated the demand of the President's rule. He siad that both the Election Commission and the Centre should intervene to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

"Police have done nothing to stop political killings... The BJP workers are being threatened heer by the ruling paarty," he said. "But the BJP workers are not afraid".

"I believe that the state be placed under the President's rule. But it is up to the Centre. The Governor has also expressed concerns. The situation is apt here to invoke Article 356," he said. West Bengal will go to polls in April, May next year.

Latest India News