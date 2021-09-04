Bengal BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins back TMC, says 'soul and heart belongs to it'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI I had to contest from Kaliaganj on the BJP ticket due to some circumstances. But my soul and heart belong to TMC, Soumen Roy said.

A BJP MLA from Kaliaganj Soumen Roy on Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of state minister and party leader Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Justifying his return to Mamata Banerjee party, Soumen Roy said, "I had to contest from Kaliaganj on the BJP ticket due to some circumstances. But my soul and heart belong to TMC. I joined the party again to support CM Mamata Banerjee's efforts. I am apologetic to party for the time I was not here."

Ever since the return of the TMC government in West Bengal, many leaders who switched to BJP from TMC before assembly elections have returned back to the party.

The 2021 West Bengal assembly election saw a fierce fight between TMC and BJP. The latter party did emerge as the main opposition in the state but fell short of its target achieving over 200 seats, a figure it claimed throughout the campaign.

The Mamata Banerjee party on the other side emerged even stronger, winning more seats than its previous term.

