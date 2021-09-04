'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar on Sept 5 will be historic: Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be historic: Rakesh Tikait

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has organised a mega mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to be held in Muzaffarnagar is going to be historic. The 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar was announced by BKU national president Naresh Tikait on August 30.

Taking to Twitter, the Rakesh Tikait has called upon the masses to be a part of the mega mahapanchayat on September 5.

The venue for the "mahapanchayat" that would be held under the banner of "Kisan Morcha" would be the government college compound, the BKU said on Friday, adding that farmers from across the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and the southern states, will take part in the event.

The district administration has stepped up the security measures in view of the event, officials said.

7 arrested at farmers' protest in Noida

Meanwhile, seven people who were part of a farmers' protest were arrested and over 60 briefly detained in Noida for allegedly violating restrictions imposed under CrPC section 144 on Friday, police said, even as Congress workers alleged “illegal detention” of their colleagues.

Congress workers also staged a protest at the city magistrate's office in the morning, demanding the release of their leaders, including Anil Yadav, state youth wing president Omvir Yadav and party's farmer wing president Gautam Awana.

The Congress workers and leaders have been part of an ongoing farmers' protest in Noida under which villagers have been demanding resolution of their various demands, including increased compensation against their land acquired by the local authority.

“Seven people were arrested today and sent to jail after they were found to be violating the restrictions placed under CrPC section 144. These seven people were repeat offenders. Another 65 people were briefly detained,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read | 'Sarkari Talibanis' have captured country: Tikait on SDM coaching cops to 'break heads' of farmers

Latest India News