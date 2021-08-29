Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Sarkari Talibanis' have captured country: Rakesh Tikait on SDM coaching cops to 'break heads' of farmers

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the country has been taken over by 'Sarkari Taliban' who are giving orders to "break the head" of farmers. Tikait's remark came a day after police action against farmers in Karnal, and a video of SDM coaching his cops.

"Yesterday, an officer ordered (policemen) to hit farmers on their heads. They call us Khalistani. If you would call us Khalistani & Pakistani, we would say 'Sarkari Talibani' has occupied the country. They are Sarkari Talibanis," he said.

Tikait called out Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who was seen in a viral video coaching cops to "break heads", and said he was the commander of "Sarkari Talibani".

"The officers who speak about cracking farmers' heads should be posted in Naxal-affected areas. That IAS officer (Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha) is commander of 'Sarkari Talibani'," the BKU leader said.

In the video, Karnal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha was seen standing in front of a group of policemen and instructing them to "break heads" of protesting farmers, drawing severe criticism from all quarters.

"Whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard...It's very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed, crack their heads," Sinha is heard saying in the video.

The over one-minute long video was also posted by BJP MP Varun Gandhi who said this was "unacceptable" in democratic India to do to our own citizens.

