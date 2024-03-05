Baramati Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Baramati Lok Sabha Election 2024

Baramati Lok Sabha Election 2024: Baramati is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Baramati seat comprises six Assembly segments including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor and Khadakwasala. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main parties in the constituency. Sharad Pawar represented the Baramati constituency six times in a row in 1984, 1991 (bypoll), 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule has been representing the seat since 2009.

Baramati Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 21,14,663 voters in the Baramati constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 11,12,357 voters were male and 10,02,273 were female voters. 33 voters belonged to the third gender. 5,486 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baramati in 2019 was 2,255 (2,190 were men and 65 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Baramati constituency was 18,13,553. Out of this, 9,60,395 voters were male and 8,53,153 were female voters. 5 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,350 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baramati in 2014 was 3,547 (2,626 were men and 921 were women).

Baramati 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, NCP candidate and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule won the seat for the third time in a row with a margin of 1,55,774 votes. She was polled 6,86,714 votes with a vote share of 52.53%. She defeated BJP candidate Kanchan Rahul Kul who got 5,30,940 votes (40.61%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,04,728. Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate Navanath Padalkar stood third with 44,134 votes (3.38%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, NCP leader Supriya Sule won the seat for the second time. She was polled 5,21,562 votes with a vote share of 48.88%. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RAPS) candidate Mahadev Jagannath Jankar, backed by the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, got 4,51,843 votes (42.35%) and was the runner-up. Sule defeated Jankar by a margin of 69,719 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,66,556. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Suresh Khopade came third with 26,396 votes (2.47%).

Baramati Past Winners

Supriya Sule (NCP): 2009

Sharad Pawar (NCP): 2004

Sharad Pawar (NCP): 1999

Sharad Pawar (Congress): 1998

Sharad Pawar (Congress): 1996

Bapusaheb Thite- (Congress): 1994 bypoll

Sharad Pawar (Congress): 1991 bypoll

Ajit Pawar (Congress): 1991

Shankarrao Bajirao Patil (Congress): 1989

Sambhajirao Kakade (Janata Party): 1985 bypoll

Sharad Pawar (ICS): 1984

Shankarrao Bajirao Patil (Congress): 1980

Sambhajirao Kakade (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 7,868 voters (0.60%) opted for NOTA in the Baramati constituency. In 2014, 14,216 voters (1.33%) opted for NOTA in the Baramati constituency.

Baramati Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 13,04,728 or 61.70%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,66,556 or 58.81%.

Baramati Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Baramati constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Baramati.

Baramati Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,372 polling stations in the Baramati constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,174 polling stations in the Baramati constituency.