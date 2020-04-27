Monday, April 27, 2020
     
Senior Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies of coronavirus

Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh's condition had deteriorated after he had tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. Shaikh later succumbed to the infection at Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital. 

New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2020 8:19 IST
Senior Congress leader and Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Shaikh died of coronavirus on Sunday. The news was confirmed by Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, who took to Twitter and condoled the death of Shaikh. On social media, Gohil wrote, "My friend #Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior . He got infected with #coronavirus whilst helping poor people in #Ahmedabad #Gujarat .He is a big loss to our @INCGujarat family as he succumbed to #Covid_19 . Lesson for all: Please take care and co operate with your local authorities."

According to reports, Badruddin Shaikh had contracted coronavirus and was admitted to Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital, eight days ago. 

The Congress leader's condition deteriorated after he tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and he later succumbed to the same. 

