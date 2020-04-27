Senior Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies of coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies of coronavirus

Senior Congress leader and Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Shaikh died of coronavirus on Sunday. The news was confirmed by Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, who took to Twitter and condoled the death of Shaikh. On social media, Gohil wrote, "My friend #Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior . He got infected with #coronavirus whilst helping poor people in #Ahmedabad #Gujarat .He is a big loss to our @INCGujarat family as he succumbed to #Covid_19 . Lesson for all: Please take care and co operate with your local authorities."

According to reports, Badruddin Shaikh had contracted coronavirus and was admitted to Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital, eight days ago.

My friend #Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior . He got infected with #coronavirus whilst helping poor people in #Ahmedabad #Gujarat .He is a big loss to our @INCGujarat family as he succumbed to #Covid_19 . Lesson for all: Please take care and co operate with your local authorities. pic.twitter.com/52B0Ie4FDi — Shaktisinh Gohil (@shaktisinhgohil) April 26, 2020

The Congress leader's condition deteriorated after he tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and he later succumbed to the same.

