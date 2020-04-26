Andhra: 6 family members of YSR Congress MP from Kurnool test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : ANI 6 family members of YSR Congress MP from Kurnool Dr Sanjeev Kumar test positive for coronavirus

YSR Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar on Sunday said that six members from his family tested positive for coronavirus. The MP from Kurnool, Kumar is a urologist along with his wife who is also a doctor. Andhra Pradesh is the eight worst-hit state in India due to coronavirus. The state has recorded 1097 COVID-19 cases so far, while 835 are active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, as many as 231 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital till date and 31 people lost their lives due to infection, as per the official bulletin by state nodal officer.

Kurnool has the highest number of coronavirus cases as 279 total cases were confirmed in the district out of which 239 are active cases. The district also reported the highest COVID-19 death toll as nine people succumbed to the infection. However, 31 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Guntur is the second worst-hit district in the state by coronavirus as 214 cases were reported while eight people lost their lives due to COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan introduces 14-day quarantine rule for residents returning from other states

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage