Facepalm moment for Kejriwal! Auto driver who invited Delhi CM for dinner turns out to be Modi fan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arvind Kejriwal was stopped on the way to Datani's house as the cops wanted to give him security. The CM, however, refused to take it.

Auto driver Modi fan: It's a facepalm moment for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The auto driver, Vikram Datani, who had invited Kejriwal to his home for dinner, turned out to be a Modi fan. According to sources, the man arrived at PM Narendra Modi's rally wearing a BJP cap.

When asked why he was at Modi rally, the driver said, "I am a Modi ji fan since childhood. I had to invite Kejriwal to my home at the behest of the union."

When Kejriwal was at Datani's home, he had, however, said: "I'm your fan". Kejriwal, who was on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

After his address, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home. "I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Dantani.

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation. "Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm," said the AAP leader. Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

