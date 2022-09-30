Friday, September 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Facepalm moment for Kejriwal! Auto driver who invited Delhi CM for dinner turns out to be Modi fan

Facepalm moment for Kejriwal! Auto driver who invited Delhi CM for dinner turns out to be Modi fan

Auto driver Modi fan: When asked why he was at Modi rally, the driver said, "I am a Modi ji fan since childhood. I had to invite Kejriwal to my home at the behest of the union."

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : India TV News Desk | New Delhi
Published on: September 30, 2022 14:12 IST
Arvind Kejriwal was stopped on the way to Datani's house as
Image Source : TWITTER Arvind Kejriwal was stopped on the way to Datani's house as the cops wanted to give him security. The CM, however, refused to take it.

Auto driver Modi fan: It's a facepalm moment for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The auto driver, Vikram Datani, who had invited Kejriwal to his home for dinner, turned out to be a Modi fan. According to sources, the man arrived at PM Narendra Modi's rally wearing a BJP cap. 

When asked why he was at Modi rally, the driver said, "I am a Modi ji fan since childhood. I had to invite Kejriwal to my home at the behest of the union."

When Kejriwal was at Datani's home, he had, however, said: "I'm your fan".  Kejriwal, who was on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon. 

After his address, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home. "I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Dantani.

Related Stories
Andhra govt releases Rs 10,000 allowance to each of 2.62 lakh auto, taxi drivers

Andhra govt releases Rs 10,000 allowance to each of 2.62 lakh auto, taxi drivers

Kejriwal gets dinner invite from auto driver in Punjab. Here's how Delhi CM responded

Kejriwal gets dinner invite from auto driver in Punjab. Here's how Delhi CM responded

Watch | Delhi CM Kejriwal along with AAP leaders take auto ride in Punjab

Watch | Delhi CM Kejriwal along with AAP leaders take auto ride in Punjab

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation. "Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm," said the AAP leader. Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

Also Read: 'Don't need security': Kejriwal vs Gujarat police over dinner at auto driver's home becomes AAP vs BJP | Watch

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News