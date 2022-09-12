'Don't need security': Kejriwal vs Gujarat police over dinner at auto driver's home becomes AAP vs BJP | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The CM told the police, "I don't need security, I am a man of the public."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was invited to a dinner with an auto driver in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The CM, who is in the state to concentrate on the elections in the state, left his hotel at around 7.30 pm when he was interrupted by the police.

The Gujarat Police briefly stopped the AAP national convenor asking him not to visit the driver's house for dinner. A disagreement broke out between the Delhi CM and the police. The CM told the police, "I don't need security, I am a man of the public."

After a slight disagreement, the AAP leader was allowed to leave for the driver's house. The police convoy followed.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia targeted the BJP over the incident and wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "BJP is so afraid of Arvind Kejriwal going in public." AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "What kind of dadagiri is this? Arvind Kejriwal, three-time elected chief minister, is not being allowed to go to an auto driver's house. This desperation is evident that BJP is losing in Gujarat."

"I'm your fan": Auto driver tells Kejriwal

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon. After his address, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

"I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Dantani.

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

"Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm," said the AAP leader.

Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

