Assam: 12 dead, several injured in head-on collision between truck, bus in Golaghat

Assam road accident: At least 12 people died and 25 others got injured after a bus collided with a coal-laden truck in the Golaghat district of Assam today (January 3).

"The accident took place at around 5:00 am in Balijan area near Dergaon in Golaghat," said Rajen Singh, Golaghat SP.

The accident took place at Balijan on Wednesday morning when the bus with 45 people on board collided with the goods vehicle, Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh told media. The bus was heading towards Upper Assam when the accident occurred.

"As of now, 12 people have been killed in the accident. The injured have been sent to a hospital," he said. Singh also said an investigation is on and more details will be revealed later.

A senior doctor at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital told reporters that 30 injured people were undergoing treatment at the health facility.

"The condition of some of the injured is critical. We are monitoring them," she added.

According to an official from the local police station, the accident took place between 4:30 am to 5:00 am when the bus, which was on its way to Tilinga Mandir in Tinsukia district for a picnic from Kamargaon in Golaghat, collided with the truck.

"The truck was coming from the Jorhat direction on the wrong side as a portion of the four-lane highway got damaged. The bus was on the right track. There was fog and both the vehicles were at high speed," he added.

(With agencies inputs)

