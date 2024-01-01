23-year-old woman found dead in pool of blood in Gurugram house, child cries near her body

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Gurugram: A 23-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood with her two-year-old baby sitting near her crying in her house in the DLF Phase III area of Haryana's Gurugram i, an officer said on Monday.

Police suspect that the woman was killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

2-year-old baby was crying near her body

"The police team which responded to the call found the house locked. When it broke open the door, it found the woman in a pool of blood and her baby sitting near her body, crying," the officer said.

The victim, Laxmi Rawat, originally from Agra, was married to Gaurav Sharma. The couple had moved to their current residence approximately six months ago. The police suspect that the murder occurred a day before it was discovered. "We are investigating the matter from all angles. The cause behind the murder will be cleared soon," said the officer.

Husband commits suicide

Laxmi Rawat's 30-year-old husband died allegedly by suicide after jumping from Kaushambi Metro Station in Ghaziabad on Monday. He committed suicide by jumping from Kaushambi Metro Station at around 11:45 am today.

Gaurav was accused of murdering his wife. He has been on the run ever since.

The family has mentioned that he had been on the run after allegedly killing his wife, Lakshmi Sharma, who was approximately 25 years old, yesterday. The police in DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon, were actively searching for him.

Sharma, who had a son aged 2, got married three years ago with the consent of the family. The police have not discovered any suicide note from the deceased. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

