Assam: President Ram Nath Kovind enjoys elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. President Ram Nath Kovind during an elephant safari inside the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Feb 27.

Highlights Prez Kovind is on a 3-day visit to Assam

He enjoyed an elephant ride in the state's Kaziranga National Park on Feb 27

Kovind had arrived in Kaziranga on Feb 26 after taking part in 19th Convocation of Tezpur University

President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a three-day visit to Assam, enjoyed an elephant ride in the state's Kaziranga National Park on Sunday morning.

Kovind had arrived in Kaziranga on Saturday evening after taking part in the 19th Convocation of Tezpur University.

The President is scheduled to attend a special event with forest officials and the state government to be held at Kohora on Sunday.

In view of Kovind's visit to Kaziranga National Park, the authority has partially closed the national park for the public from February 26 to 27.

An official statement issued by the Kaziranga National Park on February 23 stated that elephant and jeep safari will be closed for tourists in all the ranges except Burapahar and Agoratoli.

ALSO READ: India emerged as a 'responsible global voice' on climate change: President Kovind

ALSO READ: Indian startups generated over 6 lakh jobs: President Kovind

Latest India News