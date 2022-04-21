Assam Police arrests Gujarat MLA, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam Police arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Highlights Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police last night

Mevani's aides claimed they haven't been given a copy of the FIR

Vadgam MLA had extended support to Congress last year

Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night. The reason behind the arrest of Mevani is not clear yet.

Also Read | 'Joining hands with tukde tukde gang': BJP slams Congress ahead of Kanhaiya, Jignesh's induction

Mevani's aides claimed they haven't been given a copy of the FIR. "Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," they added

(Inputs from Ratan Saagiya)

Also Read | Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi; Jignesh Mewani ideologically with party

Latest India News