Assam Police arrests Gujarat MLA, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night.

Ahmedabad Updated on: April 21, 2022 8:03 IST
Assam Police arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

  • Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police last night
  • Mevani's aides claimed they haven't been given a copy of the FIR
  • Vadgam MLA had extended support to Congress last year

Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night. The reason behind the arrest of Mevani is not clear yet.

Mevani's aides claimed they haven't been given a copy of the FIR. "Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," they added

(Inputs from Ratan Saagiya)

