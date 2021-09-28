Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Joining hands with tukde tukde gang': BJP slams Congress ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani's induction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Congress over reports of CPI leader and former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat leader Jignesh Mevani's induction in party. According to sources, Kumar and Mevani are expected to join the Congress today (September 28).

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP leader Amit Malviya said the decision shows that the party has no hesistancy in joining hands with those who talked about 'breaking India'.

"On the anniversary of surgical strike, Congress to admit Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani of “Bharat tere tukde honge” fame. This can’t be a mere coincidence. Joining hands with “Breaking India” forces is now Congress’s raison d'être," Malviya said in a tweet.

Kanhiaya Kumar had joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP.

Mevani, who is currently a legislator in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam constituency, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). He is a lawyer-activist and a former journalist.

Mevani's entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the scheduled castes community after making one amongst them the chief minister of Punjab.

Charanjit Singh Channi succeeded Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab, a step considered bold by the party in wooing back the scheduled castes, traditionally considered the vote bank of the Congress.

