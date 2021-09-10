Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress? Series of meetings with Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor sets tongues wagging

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress?

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and former president of JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar has met Congress Rahul Gandhi, triggering speculations of him siding with the grand old party. According to media reports, Kanhaiya had met Rahul twice. Election strategist Prashant Kishor was also present during the meetings.

Reports said that if all goes well, Kanhaiya could switch over to Congress. The negotiations are believed to be in the final stages.

Notably, reports about Kanhaiya being upset with the CPI leadership are doing the rounds after a censure motion was passed against him for indiscipline at a party meeting held in Hyderabad in January this year.

Kanhaiya is accused of raising anti-India slogans at the JNU campus in 2016. He was then the president of JNU Students' Union. Kanhaiya was among others to be arrested by the Delhi police and charged with sedition.

According to Kanhaiya, he met Congress leader and former NSUI chief Nadeem Jawed during the Delhi visit but categorically ruled out working on any plan to join the party. On Prashant Kishor, Kanhaiya said that he and Kishor interact often.

Kanhaiya had contested Lok Sabha elections in 2019 on a CPI ticket from Bihar's Begusarai. He, however, lost to BJP's firebrand leader Giriraj Singh.

