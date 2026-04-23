India issues fresh advisory, urges citizens not to travel to Iran by air or land as flights resume

Tehran:

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Thursday issued a fresh advisory asking Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran. The advisory also calls on those already present in the country to leave at the earliest using designated land border routes. The advisory comes in response to reports suggesting the possible resumption of some flight services between India and Iran. However, the government has made it clear that the situation remains uncertain.

"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the advisory stated.

Airspace restrictions continue to impact travel

Authorities stated that ongoing regional tensions continue to disrupt international air travel. Airspace restrictions and operational challenges are still affecting flights to and from Iran, making travel conditions unpredictable, they added.

The advisory further emphasised that all Indian citizens currently in Iran should exit the country through officially designated land border points. This process must be carried out in close coordination with the Embassy to ensure safety and proper assistance, it added.

Emergency contact details released

To assist citizens, the Embassy has shared emergency contact numbers and communication channels for guidance and support. Indian nationals can reach out via the following mobile numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, and +989932179359.

Indian seafarer among crew of ship held by Iran

It is to be noted here that at least one Indian seafarer was among the crew of a vessel taken into custody by Iran in the latest maritime escalation near the Strait of Hormuz. Two of the three foreign-flagged commercial vessels fired upon by Iranian forces in the strait on Wednesday had 22 Indian seafarers, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said at a news briefing.

"All seafarers on board both the vessels are safe," he said, as per PTI. There was no Indian on board the third ship. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran captured two foreign container ships seeking to exit the strait and fired at a third one, as a retaliation to United States naval blockade of Iranian ports and capture of Iranian-flagged ships.

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