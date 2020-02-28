Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Kanhaiya Kumar wants fast-track court trail so as to bring out "misuse" of Sedition Law

While alleging that JNU Sedition case was "created and delayed for political benefit", former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar demanded a speedy trial against him. This, he said, will bring out how sedition law was being "misused". Delhi state government on Friday gave green signal to Delhi Police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case.

"It is clear that this matter was created & delayed for political benefit. I want a speedy trial in a fast-track court so that the entire country gets to know how a law like Sedition is being misused", he told ANI.

"The charge-sheet was filed for the first time when I was about to contest the election and now elections are going to be held in Bihar again," he added.



On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

The police had said Kanhaiya Kumar-led a procession and had supported the seditious slogans allegedly raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

However, in order to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar further, a sanction was required from Delhi government. It was finally given on Friday (February 28, 2019)

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was on the receiving end of continuous flak over delay in sanction. However, Kejriwal has been regularly pointing out that the Delhi Police (Which is handled by Home Ministry), took more than three years to file the charge sheet. Kejriwal had also repeated his objection in Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV.

