Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Assam: Court to pass order on Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's bail plea today.

A local court in the Barpeta district of Assam will pass its order on the bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday (April 29).

Mevani was remanded to five days of police custody in connection with an assault case. After the hearing of the plea, the court had reserved the order on Thursday (April 28).

Anghsuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani told news agency ANI that, the Session Judge, Barpeta reserved its order on the bail plea and the court will pass its order on Friday.

What happened in Jignesh Mevani's case so far ?

Earlier on Monday (April 25), Mevani was re-arrested by Barpeta Police for assaulting a policewoman, soon after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey. A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295 (A), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".

Mevani claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him.

The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019.

(With ANI inputs)

