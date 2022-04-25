Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in case related to tweet on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jignesh Mevani

Highlights Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was given bail by Assam court in case related to tweet on PM Modi.

Mevani was apprehended from Gujarat on Wednesday after an FIR was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station.

Mevani's close aide claimed he was held over his tweet on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Monday given bail by an Assam court in the case related to a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, a local court in Kokrajhar sent him to one day's judicial custody.

Mevani was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night after an FIR under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station. He was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Korajhar by road.

In a statement, Mevani's office said he was arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House at 11:30 pm on Wednesday. Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and other Congress leaders rushed to Ahmedabad Airport after learning about his arrest and shouted slogans against the BJP government.

He was arrested after an FIR under section 153A of the IPC, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities, was registered at Kokrajhar police station in Assam, said Mevani's aide Suresh Jat.

While the police did not specify the reason behind his arrest, Mevani's close aide cited a document shared by the Assam police and claimed that the legislator was held over his tweet on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Mevani won as an Independent MLA from the Vadgam (SC) seat of Banaskantha in 2017 through Congress support. Though he is "ideologically" with Congress at present, he has not joined the opposition party officially.

Also Read: Court sends Jignesh Mevani to one day judicial custody; will hear bail on Monday

Also Read: 'How will I do vendetta politics when I don't know him?', says Assam CM on Jignesh Mevani's arrest

Latest India News