Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra hospitalised with dengue

Image Source : PTI Ashish Mishra's sample sent to laboratory for confirmation of dengue

Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is reportedly suffering from dengue and has been hospitalised. According to sources, Ashish's health deteriorated and he had to be admitted to the jail hospital. Ashish who was taken on police remand on Friday had complained of fever and his blood reports on Saturday confirmed that he was suffering from dengue.

He was admitted to the jail hospital at 10 pm on Saturday after his condition deteriorated.

Commenting on Mishra's health, a senior jail official on Saturday said the sample of Ashish Mishra has been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of dengue.

"It is not confirmed as to whether he (Mishra) is suffering from dengue. His sample was sent for testing on Friday," Superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail PP Singh said.

"The picture will be clear once the report comes," Singh added.

However, later, the reports of Ashish Mishra confirmed dengue, following which he was admitted to the hospital.

Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the violence that was triggered after he allegedly ran his car over protesting farmers in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was staging a demonstration against the visit of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in the violence that followed.

Meanwhile, three more persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests to 13.

(With inputs from PTI)

