Asaduddin Owaisi: 'I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse...Babri Masjid zindabad'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government for cornering Muslims during Ayodhya's Ram consecration ceremony. The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built Ayodhya temple was held on January 22.

Questioning the nation-wide celebration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Owaisi said, "What is this being celebrated?, Muslims are being cheated again and again.. Everyone should protect the Constitution, should there be a government of only one religion in the country? "

"I want to ask if Modi Govt is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI have a religion? I believe that this country does not have a religion. Through 22nd January, does this govt want to give a message that one religion triumphed over the other? What message do you give to the 17 crore Muslims in the country?... Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb?

"...I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse because he killed the person whose last words were 'Hey Ram'...," he added.