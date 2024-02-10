Saturday, February 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Asaduddin Owaisi: 'I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse...Babri Masjid zindabad'

Asaduddin Owaisi: 'I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse...Babri Masjid zindabad'

Owaisi was participating in the debate on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala."

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2024 15:30 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government for cornering Muslims during Ayodhya's Ram consecration ceremony. The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built Ayodhya temple was held on January 22. 

Questioning the nation-wide celebration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Owaisi said, "What is this being celebrated?, Muslims are being cheated again and again.. Everyone should protect the Constitution, should there be a government of only one religion in the country? " 

 

"I want to ask if Modi Govt is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI have a religion? I believe that this country does not have a religion. Through 22nd January, does this govt want to give a message that one religion triumphed over the other? What message do you give to the 17 crore Muslims in the country?... Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb?

"...I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse because he killed the person whose last words were 'Hey Ram'...," he added.

Related Stories
Jammu And Kashmir: Owaisi expresses concern over reports of custodial torture of civilians

Jammu And Kashmir: Owaisi expresses concern over reports of custodial torture of civilians

Owaisi asks Muslims to ‘keep mosques populated’, says ‘it may happen these Masjids are taken away'

Owaisi asks Muslims to ‘keep mosques populated’, says ‘it may happen these Masjids are taken away'

'Gyanvapi Mosque verdict violation of Places of Worship Act': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

'Gyanvapi Mosque verdict violation of Places of Worship Act': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement