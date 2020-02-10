He who stands up to Modi-Shah will be called the true 'mard-e-mujahid': Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he who stands up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be called the real 'mard-e-mujahid'.

"Anyone who raises his/her voice against Modi-Shah will be called 'mard-e-mujahid' in the truest sence," Owaisi said at a rally.

Referring to showing his documents to the government in relation to the NRC or the NPR, Owaisi said that he would not show any document to anyone and yet stay in India.

"I will stay in the country and will not show any document to anyone. If anyone asks me for my documents i will show them my chest and ask them to shoot me," he said.

"Shoot me in the heart because it is filled with love for India," he further added.