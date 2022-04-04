Arvind Kejriwal EXCLUSIVE interview | Punjab results were beyond our expectations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exclusive interview.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke about his party's recent mammoth victory in Punjab assembly elections and the challenges ahead. He also talked about the controversy over his recent remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, whether he has any ambitions to become Prime Minister, AAP's government in Delhi, on the merger of Delhi MCDs among other issues.

Arvind Kejriwal Exclusive | Top quotes

Speaking on the Punjab assembly election 2022 results, Kejriwal said that the outcome was beyond their expectations.

People have belief in us that we are an honest party. The question is about our intent which is clear.

Earlier governments in Punjab were working in collaboration with all the wrong people.

Punjab government under Bhagwant Mann's leadership massively controlled corruption in the state within 10 days of its formation.

Mann has announced 25,000 jobs so far after taking oath as Chief Minister of state. In the coming months, we will permanent contractual employees in Punjab.

There has been immense corruption in the country in the past 70 years, Kejriwal said slamming other political parties.

Will soon fulfill other promises made for Punjab including free electricity.

Responding on Punjab being a sensitive state because of its close proximity to the international border, he said there is only one party that doesn't compromise on corruption and only it can protest country's border.

In Gujarat, Kejriwal said that BJP has been ruling the state for over 25 years therefore it has become arrogant. It doesn't listen to the people of the state.

Speaking on whether Hindutva, Nationalism, PM Modi work for the BJP, Kejriwal said there is one more reason... Rahul Gandhi.

I have taken a certificate from Prime Minister that his (AAP) government is the most honest one as even after carrying out so many raids on them, nothing has been found.

All BJP workers, leaders have been given the job of pasting posters of 'The Kashmir Files' movie, Kejriwal said after being questioned he mocked Kashmiri Pandits over his remarks in Delhi assembly.

For me, the film is not important, but Kashmiri Pandits are, Kejriwal said.

Why did not BJP pull back its support from the then VP Singh's government when Kashmiri Pandits exodus took place.

Kejriwal slammed BJP workers after they protested outside his residence a few days back over his remarks on Kashmiri Pandits.

BJP postponed MCD elections because all surveys showed that they were losing in the polls.

Who would have thought that the condition of government schools in Delhi can be improved but our government has proved that it can be done.

