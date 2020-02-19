Wednesday, February 19, 2020
     
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at 2.30 pm today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, sources have indicated. The meeting is set to take place at 2.30 pm. This is his first meeting with Shah after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept assembly elections in Delhi, winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats.

New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2020 12:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, sources have indicated. The meeting is set to take place at 2.30 pm. This is his first meeting with Shah after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept assembly elections in Delhi, winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats. Arvind Kejriwal, along with six ministers, took oath on Sunday at a ceremony at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Sources said the meeting is a "courtesy call". 

More details to follow.

 

