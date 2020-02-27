Kejriwal govt to bear medical costs of affected in Delhi violence, announces ex-gratia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a number of compensation schemes for those affected and injured in the northeast Delhi violence. He said the Delhi government will bear the costs of medical treatment of all those injured and being treated in private hospitals. He also said that orders in that regard will be issued by evening today.

Kejriwal also announced that the govt will set up special camps for people to get documents burnt during arson, violence.

The chief minister announced compensation for the loss suffered by people during the past few days.

- Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died.

- Rs 5 lakh to the kin of minors who died.

- Rs 5 lakh to those incapitated

- Rs 3 lakh to those orphaned

- Rs 25,000 for rickshaws

- Rs 50,000 for e-rickshaws

- Rs 5 lakh for burnt houses

- Rs 2.5 lakh for houses that were substantially but not fully burnt down

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal called for strict action against all those responsible for the violence and arson in Delhi. "There should not be any politics on this. Whoever provoked riots should not be spared. What are you taking reactions for? Is this how the criminal justice will run?"

