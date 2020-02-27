Image Source : My home was taken over by 100-150 miscreants: Tahir Hussain denies involvement in Delhi violence

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder. Speking exclusively to India TV, Hussain said that a huge crowd of 100 to 150 broke into his house and climed into his terrace to carry out attacks..

He said he "repeatedly called for the police" who arrived "some hours later" and, after the protesters were cleared, requested them to guard his home to ensure this did not happen again.

"A huge crowd broke my office gate, climbed my terrace. I asked for help from the police and they reached a few hours later and then the situation was brought under control. The people who were trying to enter my house. I was trying to push them away with the help of stick," he told IndiaTV.

In the video, he was seen dressed in a red half sleeved sweater over a white shirt moving around on the roof holding a stick in his hand.

Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain near his home in Jaffrabad, was allegedly attacked by a mob and beaten to death on his way home on Tuesday.

