Northeast Delhi violence: Petrol bombs found on AAP leader Tahir Hussain's rooftop | Watch

After reports of alleged role of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain in the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma, India TV exposes the 'Tahir terrace truth'. Incriminating evidence has been accessed from the rooftop that belongs to Aam Aadmi Party corporator Tahir Hussain. Stones and petrol bombs have been found at AAP councillor's terrace.

The locals in the area told India TV that a lot of weapons and other objects were kept in Tahir Hussain's house and hundreds of rioters congregated at his place and hurled stones, petrol bumbs at other people's houses.

The leader, earlier, defended himself by claiming that he was himself a victim of mob violence. He claimed that he was forced out of his home and it was taken over by miscreants.

Hussain’s statement comes after an Intelligence Bureau staffer was found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived.

Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and family members of the dead IB officer alleged that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing of Ankit. The family also said that they had heard provocative slogans from his house.

Tahir is a corporator of Aam Aadmi Party from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under Mustafabad assembly constituency falling in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter an demanded Hussain’s arrest, sharing a video that showed rioters pelting stones and petrol bombs from the roof of a house that Mishra and local residents said belongs to the leader.