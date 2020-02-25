Kejriwal appeals to Delhiites to maintain peace, amid violence over anti-CAA protests

Image Source : ANI Amid violent protests taking place in northeast Delhi over anti-CAA protests, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all the Delhiites to maintain calm and peace.

Amid violence in Delhi over anti-CAA protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made an appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace and calm. The chief minister said that he is worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi that has claimed the lives of 7 people so far. On Tuesday, several policemen and civilians were injured in violent clashes in which several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. Kejriwal said it is very unfortunate.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence mounted to seven on Tuesday. A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

Violence in parts of northeast Delhi continued for the third day today as reports of stone pelting in Maujpur and Babarpur areas were pouring in.

Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital over anti-CAA protests.

35 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in Delhi

At least 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Northeast Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in to monitor the situation.

In a presser addressed by Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "MLAs of the affected areas informed me that there is a severe shortage of police force and police can't take action till they receive orders from the top. I have also asked District Magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas."

People coming from outside, need to seal Delhi's border

Kejriwal informed that in his meeting with the MLAs, they said that people who are indulging in violence are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests.

"The hospital authorities have been asked to be prepared and provide quality medical aid to the injured coming there. The fire department has been asked to coordinate with Police and reach the affected areas on time," Kejriwal added.

ALSO READ: 'People paying price for putting in power insensitive people', Chidambaram on Delhi CAA violence

ALSO READ: 7 people including a cop died in Northeast Delhi violence on Monday: Delhi Police