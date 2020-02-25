Image Source : PTI 7 people including a cop died in Northeast Delhi violence on Monday: Delhi Police

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven on Tuesday. A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law. Violence in parts of northeast Delhi continued for the third day on Tuesday as reports of stone pelting in Maujpur and Babarpur areas were pouring in.

Reportedly, violence continued throughout the night in the Maujpur area, where even the common people, who were travelling in the area, were attacked and thrashed.

One policeman and four people were killed in violence that erupted between the pro and anti CAA groups on Monday.

Around 65 people were injured, and 45 arson calls were received from the Bhajanpura area by the fire brigade on Monday. One fire brigade van was set on fire and another was pelted with stones by the protesters in which three fire brigade personnel were injured.

In view of the tense situation in Jaffrabad, Rapid Action Force has been deployed. And, in Maujpur and Babarpur areas, para military forces were stationed. Delhi Police Special Commissioner has appealed people to maintain calm.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas. He tweeted, "I am very worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence."