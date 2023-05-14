Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Anurag Thakur urges wrestlers to end protest, asks to have "faith in law and order" | VIDEO

Wrestlers protest update: Union Minister Anurag Thakur today (May 14) asked the protesting grapplers to end their protest and show faith in law and order, stating that the apex court has given its judgement and the Delhi Police is also recording statements in the matter. Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

"The committee was formed, and their concerns were also heard. An ad-hoc committee has been formed to start the day-to-day working of the Wrestling Federation by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Trials have also started for athletes," the Union Sports Minister told media in Hamirpur.

He added, "Supreme Court has given its judgement. Delhi Police has also registered an FIR and is recording statements. The magistrate is also registering statements. They must have faith in our law and order and end their protest."

Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

On the complaint of the protesting wrestlers, a Delhi Police team went to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to collect all the evidence against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Several women wrestlers came out against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment. The protesting grapplers continue to camp outside the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding the arrest of Singh, a BJP MP, and his removal from the wrestling federation.

Delhi Police is also in touch with foreign agencies to find out more about the allegations he faced on his overseas visits. The police have collected photos and videos as evidence from different places. Delhi Police on Friday filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which Union Minister Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. On April 23, ace grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi Police records statements of WFI chief Brij Bhushan

ALSO READ: Wrestlers protest: Court seeks 'investigation status report' from Delhi Police

Latest India News