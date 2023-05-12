Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi Police records statements of WFI chief; SIT formed to probe matter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi Police records statements of WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers' protest: In a latest development, Delhi Police recorded the statement of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment against female wrestlers.

According to reports, the police have also requested some documents from him and said that if necessary, further statements will be taken. However, Singh has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

The police have also taken the statement of Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Vinod Tomar, another accused in the case. He has been named in the FIR filed by the Delhi Police.

SIT formed to probe the matter

Additionally, the Delhi Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter in-depth. The SIT team has ten officials, including a woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). "The team has been set up to collect inputs from different states based on complaints filed by female wrestlers," said the official.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who have achieved Olympic and World Championships recognition, have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI chief.

Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs against WFI chief

Last month, Delhi Police registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against the WFI chief, based on sexual harassment allegations. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

