Wrestlers protest: Court seeks 'investigation status report' from Delhi Police

Wrestlers protest: The agitating wrestlers even alleged that 'an official of the Sports Ministry' has been forcing them to 'settle' the matter outside court.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: May 10, 2023 11:39 IST
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and
Image Source : PTI Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia light candles during their protest at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers protest: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sought a status report from Delhi Police on the plea of ​​women wrestlers who have been agitating against Brijbhushan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India since April 23 at Jantar Mantar. The next hearing of the case will be on May 12. 

The wrestler alleged that despite lodging a complaint, police did not take any action, after which they filed a petition in the Supreme Court. They said that the police had not yet recorded the statement of any victim under section 164 and that the police were delaying the case investigation.

They even alleged that 'an official of the Sports Ministry' has been forcing them to 'settle' the matter outside court.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi district over failure to arrest the accused in the cases of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The panel said it has learnt that no accused has been arrested in the matter till date and has asked the DCP to appear before the Commission on May 12 with an action taken report.

