Maharashtra DGP, Chief Secretary called by CBI in corruption probe against Anil Deshmukh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE The FIR alleged that Deshmukh "and others" exercised undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of public duties by them.

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pande and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte have been called by the CBI in connection with its corruption probe against former minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said on Thursday.

Though the agency remained tight-lipped, officials said the senior officers have been asked to respond to some queries related to the probe.

The CBI had booked Deshmukh and some other unidentified people under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for an "attempt to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty."

Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

He was removed after the role of policeman Sachin Waze surfaced in the case of the recovery of an explosive-laden SUV parked outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Waze was arrested by the NIA.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after his removal, Singh had alleged Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai, they said.

The FIR alleged that Deshmukh "and others" exercised undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of public duties by them.

ALSO READ | Now IT 'searches' Anil Deshmukh's Nagpur properties after ED, CBI

ALSO READ | Maharashtra govt suspends Anil Deshmukh's ex-personal secy months after arrest in corruption case

Latest India News